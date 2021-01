Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:04 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: US biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday (Jan 25) said lab studies showed its COVID-19 vaccine would remain protective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa. But out of caution, the company will test adding a second booster of its ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-moderna-vaccine-booster-south-africa-uk-strain-14039612