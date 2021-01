Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 10:59 Hits: 0

Denmark has said it could pay out more than 19 billion Danish kroner ($3.1 billion, 2.6 billion euros) to its mink farmers after it closed down the industry over coronavirus fears.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/denmark-to-pay-billions-over-covid-19-shutdown-of-mink-industry-14045310