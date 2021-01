Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 22:24 Hits: 0

Italy asked the European Commission on Tuesday to take action against Pfizer over cuts to its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government's special commissioner said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-asks-eu-to-take-action-against-pfizer-over-covid-19-vaccine-delays-14047846