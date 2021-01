Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 23:20 Hits: 0

Unfailingly calm and courteous, America's new top diplomat Antony Blinken advocates a more humble approach to build alliances but, more than his boss, has advocated military power when human rights are in question.

