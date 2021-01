Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 00:40 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is "actively looking" at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travellers on US domestic flights, said a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official on Tuesday (Jan 26). On a call with reporters, Dr Marty Cetron, director for the Division of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-actively-looking-mandating-covid-19-testing-domestic-travel-14050006