Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:18 Hits: 2

Russian authorities on Wednesday ramped up pressure on the opposition, searching the apartments and offices of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of new protests called for the weekend to demand his release.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/police-search-navalny-s-moscow-flats--office-ahead-of-fresh-rallies-14055152