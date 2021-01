Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:25 Hits: 2

An area the size of Israel was deforested in the Amazon biome last year as destruction surged 21 per cent in the region spanning nine countries that is home to the world's largest rainforest, according to the Amazon Conservation organisation.

