Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:04 Hits: 0

Democratic-led states and immigration groups fought former President Donald Trump over immigration in court, often successfully. Now, a federal judge in Texas has issued temporary restraining order to stop President Joe Biden's deportation moratorium.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0127/Texas-Republicans-work-to-block-Biden-s-deportation-ban?icid=rss