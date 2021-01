Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:08 Hits: 2

The United States is not the only country grappling with systemic racism. On Wednesday, six nongovernmental organizations opened a class-action lawsuit against the French government, formally denouncing racial profiling by French police.

