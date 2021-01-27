QAnon congresswoman doesn't exactly deny supporting assassinations, then goes on the attack

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 14:41 Hits: 1

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not just the QAnon congresswoman. Not just the 9/11 truther, Sandy Hook and Parkland were staged congresswoman. She’s also, we’re learning, the pro-assassination congresswoman.

Greene liked other people’s Facebook comments calling for, in one case, “a bullet to the head” for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and in other cases for executing FBI agents. When Greene posted about the Iran deal, a commenter asked about hanging former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to which Greene responded “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

At another point, she, as Media Matters describes it, “endorsed a conspiracy theory that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was videotaped murdering a child during a satanic ritual and then ordered a hit on a police officer to cover it up.” This is apparently a theory that people have because ... it’s not enough to disagree about policy?

These posts and likes by Greene are not in the distant past, to be clear. They are in 2018 and 2019. And they are not the first outrageous, incendiary, dangerous social media activity we’ve seen from her.

Greene responded to the discoveries with a non-denial: “Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet.” Okay, Marjorie. So come out and tell us in detail which of these things you don’t endorse.

This is someone who has incited violence against Democrats since joining Congress, and who is suspected of helping to plan the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. So yeah, we’re going to need specifics about which part of assassinating the speaker of the House and hanging the former president and secretary of state she doesn’t really like.

True to form, Greene then went on the attack against people criticizing her for literally endorsing assassination. When Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (that’s his Twitter handle, and it’s fabulous) called her social media positions “dangerous and unacceptable,” Greene attacked him for supporting abortion rights, concluding, “’Pastor,’ being a heretic is far worse than fake news.” When former FBI agent Peter Strzok tweeted about her, well, Greene’s response was predictable.

Greene should be expelled from Congress. Until that happens, she’s House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s problem, and according to his spokesperson, “These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.” Yeah. Does it seem like McCarthy is the kind of guy who’s going to deliver the strong talk that gets Greene to back down? More likely that he’ll come out of that conversation QAnon-curious himself.

Greene isn’t going to stop embracing dangerous conspiracy theories. But the House could ensure that she is no longer embracing dangerous conspiracy theories from within Congress by expelling her, and it’s increasingly clear that’s what needs to happen.

