Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 11:14 Hits: 8

Russian lawmakers have approved an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty as Moscow and Washington look to save the last major pact of its kind.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-lawmakers-approve-extension-of-key-nuke-pact-with-u-s-/31071550.html