Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 09:12 Hits: 7

Indonesia's most active volcano has been spewing lava and hot ash not long after hundreds of residents had returned home after fleeing a series of eruptions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-volcano-eruption-merapi-ejects-new-ash-cloud/a-56357731?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf