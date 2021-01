Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 00:49 Hits: 5

A hundred jihadists were killed this month in a joint Franco-Malian offensive in the West African country's lawless centre, the Malian army said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210127-100-jihadists-killed-in-joint-french-malian-offensive-in-central-mali-says-army