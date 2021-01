Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 18:26 Hits: 0

Moscow has joined Tehran in calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to lift crippling economic sanctions on Iran if he wants to save a multination deal aimed at keeping the Middle Eastern country's nuclear program in check.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-russia-us-rejoining-nuclear-deal-lifting-sanctions-biden/31070344.html