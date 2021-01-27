The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Protesting Farmers Move Inside Indian Capital on Republic Day

Category: World Hits: 4

One person was killed as protesting farmers Tuesday marched in huge numbers and drove their tractors inside the Indian capital city to stage protests against the three farm laws, officials said.

According to the police, a farmer was killed after his tractor overturned. However, the framers alleged the farmer lost control over his vehicle after a tear smoke shell exploded near him.

On Tuesday thousands of farmers forced their way into the capital city, breaking barricades, triggering police action. Police fired dozens of tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charging to stop protesting farmers but with little success. Fierce clashes were witnessed at several places in the capital city.

The farmers entered the iconic Red Fort and hoisted flags.

Protesting Farmers Move Inside Indian Capital on Republic Day Farmers clash with police in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

Authorities suspended traffic on some routes and closed the metro station in wake of the farmers' rally. Even mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Delhi in wake of the deteriorating situation.

The protests and violence broke out on the day India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day.

Farmers have been striking for the past two months at borders of Delhi, demanding a complete repeal of federal government's three new farm laws.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been defending the three laws, ever since the protest broke out.

His ministers talking to the agitating farmers have offered to put the three laws on hold, but farmers insisted on a repeal.

Eleven rounds of talks between protesting farmers and the federal government have failed to end the ongoing stalemate.

image
6010c903e4b0c05a1ff990f0_570x.jpg_271325807.jpg

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Protesting-Farmers-Move-Inside-Indian-Capital-on-Republic-Day-20210126-0021.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version