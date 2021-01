Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 09:06 Hits: 5

As countries start to develop their own vaccination passports, the WHO is racing to develop a framework for coronavirus vaccination certificates that can be used worldwide to ensure standards are met.

