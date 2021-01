Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 08:13 Hits: 5

Sanofi will fill and pack millions of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from July in an effort to help meet the huge demand for the U.S. drugmaker's shots.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210127-french-firm-sanofi-to-help-produce-100-million-doses-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine