Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 08:25 Hits: 5

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations kept growing to reach an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210127-fears-a-third-lockdown-may-be-imminent-as-france-s-covid-19-cases-surge