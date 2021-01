Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 08:08 Hits: 5

MILWAUKEE: A Wisconsin pharmacist has agreed to plead guilty to purposely trying to spoil hundreds of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to render them ineffective, the US Justice Department said. Steven Brandenburg, 46, is charged with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pharmacist-spoil-moderna-vaccine-doses-to-plead-guilty-14052146