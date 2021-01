Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 10:29 Hits: 1

The United Kingdom may struggle to forge a close and productive relationship with US President Joe Biden's administration. After all, Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has much to do to persuade the world that he does not regard Donald Trump as a fitting role model for a twenty-first-century liberal democracy.

