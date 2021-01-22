The US and China Must Cooperate in Space

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:55 Hits: 1

Although the United States and China will likely remain at odds on many issues, President Joe Biden’s administration must also recognize those areas where cooperation is in America’s best interest. Global threats like pandemics and climate change are obvious examples; setting norms for commercial activities in space is another.

