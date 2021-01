Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 15:40 Hits: 1

With Donald Trump having departed the White House, many Republicans are suddenly rediscovering the dangers of budget deficits, after four years of conspicuous indifference. This was entirely predictable: for the last 45 years, the GOP has done the same thing every time a Democrat has won the presidency.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-republicans-hypocrisy-on-budget-deficits-by-jeffrey-frankel-2021-01