Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:35 Hits: 1

In confronting the COVID-19 crisis, US President Joe Biden will avoid many of his predecessor’s mistakes, not least by heeding the advice of scientific experts. But, unless Biden also enlists adequate management, operations, and logistics expertise, even his best-laid plans may go awry.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-covid-strategy-vaccine-by-michael-spence-2021-01