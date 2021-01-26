As coronavirus roars, Republican legislators push not one, but two anti-trans bills in Montana

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 23:00 Hits: 6

As the nation continues to struggle against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Republican lawmakers in Montana are finding time to double down on a fight that has quietly taken root among state conservatives across the nation. What fight? Keeping transgender youth out of sports that align with their gender identity. One example, as tends to be the focus: keeping transgender girls and women out of girls’ sports. Montana’s latest attack is actually on two fronts: one bill, House Bill 112, is focused on youth sports, while the other House Bill 113, is even more dangerous. House Bill 113 is focused on denying gender-affirming medical care to transgender youth—and as we know, this kind of healthcare can literally be life-saving. These bills passed on second readings on Monday, with 112 passing on a 62-38 vote, and 113 passing 53-47. Both bills have one more vote in the House before they would advance to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In full “ick” factor, Republican Rep. John Fuller, who represents Kalispell, Montana, compared youth living with gender dysphoria to military veterans living with mental health struggles who (in this bizarre hypothetical analogy) ask for extreme and medically unnecessary treatment. The point he was trying to make? That a medical professional would not grant the request, as it would not be medically necessary. Instead, he argued, young people living with dysphoria need “care, compassion, counseling, and guidance.” Sure, transgender youth do need care, compassion, counseling, and guidance—all of which can serve as excellent supplements to gender-affirming medical care.

He also used transphobic buzzwords like “natural” and “normal,” arguing that, “Every child deserves a natural childhood, one that allows them to experience puberty and other normal changes that shape who they will become.” Mind you, for some transgender and non-binary youth, puberty, in itself, is an extremely triggering, disorienting, and psychologically difficult—period.

As reported by Montana Public Radio, Fuller also suggested that “Children live under the guardianship of adults precisely because they lack the maturity, prudence and experience to make safe responsible decisions for themselves.” Hmm. Doesn’t that sound quite a bit like the condescending idea that pregnant people will regret abortions, and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to choose them?

Some Democrats did speak on behalf of transgender and non-binary youth, thankfully. Rep. Alice Buckley of Bozeman, Montana, stressed that their work as legislators is to “ensure all Montanans, including trans and nonbinary youth, have the ability to live with dignity and respect and have access to opportunities and resources that will let them thrive.” She went on to stress that the bill “further excludes and marginalizes a group of kids who are already facing bullying, discrimination and depression.”

This is a great point and one that doesn’t get enough attention when it comes to transgender youth. As Daily Kos has covered, research shows that transgender youth are particularly vulnerable on almost every front; they are more likely to face bullying, harassment, and assault at school. They’re more likely to drop out of high school without diplomas. They’re more likely to become homeless. They’re also more likely to live with mental health struggles like depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

What helps? An important study confirms what most of us would assume to be obvious: Acceptance (particularly from adults) is shown to reduce suicide attempts in transgender youth. So, yes, giving baseline decency and care by actively accepting someone’s gender identity can be literally life or death.

“Trans youth deserve respect and dignity for everything they are,” the executive director of the ACLU of Montana, Caitlin Borgmann, told the Associated Press in a statement.

If you want to learn more about how to practice good allyship to the transgender community, check out our explainer on gender-neutral pronouns, tips on how to support the trans community, and free mental health resources.

You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 1-800-273-8255, 24/7 and for free.

