Historian declares Trump definitively 'disgraced' as the House delivers impeachment article

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 01:37 Hits: 1

Michael Beschloss has sealed Donald Trump's fate for the rest of time, passing judgment on him as House Democrats presented the Article of Impeachment against the former president to the U.S. Senate.

"A President of the United States, indicted by the House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection. This is the definition of 'disgraced,'" Beschloss said on Twitter.

Beschloss is NBC News's Presidential Historian.

He also posted this tweet earlier this evening:

Here's the reading of the Article of Impeachment for incitement of insurrection.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/trump-impeachment-2650135171/