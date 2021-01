Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 08:20 Hits: 7

While links to news may not be direct advertising money-spinners for Facebook or Google, both see the presence of news as an important aspect of audience engagement with their products, says a University of Sydney observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/google-facebook-australia-pay-for-news-publishers-big-tech-14044280