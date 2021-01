Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 05:03 Hits: 7

Dutch towns and cities have witnessed another night of rioting as groups of youths went on the rampage and confronted police defying the nation's strict COVID curfew measures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/netherlands-another-night-of-riots-over-coronavirus-curfew/a-56341554?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf