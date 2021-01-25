Jan25 hashtag resurfaces 10 years after Egypt’s revolution

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

On the tenth anniversary of the January 25, 2011 uprising, Egyptians returned to that fateful day, reviving a hashtag that mobilised protesters to demand the ouster of Hosni Mubarak. A decade later, with the country back in the military’s iron grip, the #Jan25 hashtag still has the ability to catalyse Egyptians with messages of nostalgia and hope.

