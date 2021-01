Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 06:17 Hits: 6

The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 rose by more than 1,000 over the last two days, a trend unseen since Nov. 16, and the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3,000 for the first time since Dec. 9.

