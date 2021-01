Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 07:33 Hits: 8

KUALA LANGAT (Bernama): About 60% of the approved permit (AP) holders involved in meat importing activities are bumiputra companies, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/26/kiandee-about-60-of-companies-with-ap-to-import-meat-are-bumiputera-owned