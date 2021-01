Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 01:03 Hits: 4

LONDON: Facebook News launched in Britain on Tuesday (Jan 26), delivering users of the world's leading social network curated news content bought from traditional publishers that have struggled financially. The arrival of Facebook News comes after the news tab feature was rolled out in the United ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/facebook-news-uk-launch-paid-content-local-journalism-14042532