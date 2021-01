Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 01:39 Hits: 5

Thousands of people were expected to defy public health concerns and protest against the mistreatment of Australia's indigenous people as the country marked its national day on Tuesday (Jan 26) on the anniversary of the arrival of the British First Fleet in 1788.

