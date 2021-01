Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:31 Hits: 2

The Netherlands introduced a nighttime curfew on Saturday to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That prompted a violent reaction from hundreds of protesters who clashed with police across the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-dutch-pm-condemns-lockdown-riots-as-criminal-violence/a-56336501?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf