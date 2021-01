Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 17:23 Hits: 2

Serbia has set up some 200 coronavirus inoculation centers across the country. This has been made possible with international help — but not from the West.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-serbia-turns-to-china-for-vaccine-relief/a-56335668?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf