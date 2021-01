Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 18:50 Hits: 2

It is 10 years since the 2011 uprising that resulted in the ouster of autocratic President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo. While some progress has been made, the new regime is cracking down harder than ever on dissent.

