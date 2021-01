Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 14:18 Hits: 0

Israel on Monday extradited Malka Leifer, a former Jewish ultra-Orthodox school principal accused of dozens of sexual abuse cases of pupils in Australia, ending a six-year legal wrangle, the justice ministry said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210125-israel-deports-child-abuse-suspect-to-australia-after-6-year-legal-battle