STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- An outbreak of bird flu has hit the southern municipality of Monsteras in Sweden's Kalmar County, and 1.3 million laying hens will now have to be culled and destroyed, the Swedish TT news agency reported on Monday. Read full story

