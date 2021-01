Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 19:34 Hits: 2

Spain reported a record 93,822 new coronavirus infections over the weekend, while the two-week average jumped to a new high of 885 cases per 100,000 people on Monday (Jan 25) as regional authorities scrambled to ramp up restrictions.

