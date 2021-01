Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 14:35 Hits: 0

Rather than pursue more debt relief to help the developing world weather the COVID-19 crisis, rich countries should provide pandemic-related necessities directly. Debt relief is so imprecise a mechanism that it is as likely to benefit private-sector creditors as it is to help the poor.

