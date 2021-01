Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 13:28 Hits: 9

Alexei Navalny's investigative video about "Putin's Palace" has been viewed millions of times. It mentions many Russians — and one German. How is Matthias Warnig, a business manager and former Stasi agent, involved?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-is-nord-stream-s-matthias-warnig-putin-s-friend-from-east-germany/a-56328159?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf