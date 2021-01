Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 10:56 Hits: 8

Two filmmakers went on trial in Sweden on Monday for violating the sanctity of the wreck of the Estonia ferry, which sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994 killing 852 people in one of the 20th century's worst maritime disasters.

