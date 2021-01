Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 12:09 Hits: 8

AMSTERDAM: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday (Jan 25) condemned riots across the country this weekend in which demonstrators attacked police and set fires to protest against a night-time curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19, calling them "criminal violence". The police said hundreds of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-pm-condemns-covid-19-lockdown-riots-as-criminal-violence-14038586