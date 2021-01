Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 12:43 Hits: 1

The Kremlin has accused the United States of interfering in Russian domestic affairs after U.S. officials in Washington and Moscow criticized the police crackdown on protesters backing jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny.

