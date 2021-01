Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 16:12 Hits: 1

A Russian police officer has been fired after he posted a short video message on social media in support of arrested Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny and other people he called “political prisoners.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-police-officer-fired-navalny-support/31066566.html