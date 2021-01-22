QAnon Shaman is admitting he was 'duped' by Trump — and blaming him for inflaming the Capitol attack

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 18:31 Hits: 1

Jacob Anthony Chansley, likely the most distinctive rioter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has reportedly come to grips with the reality that former President Donald Trump has moved on while his loyal supporters are still grappling with the consequences of their decisions to storm the federal building.

With Trump officially out of office, any chance his supporters believed they had for pardons no longer exists. In Chansley's case, his attorney, Al Watkins, is now building his defense arguments. During an interview with KSDK, Watkins recalled everything that led up to the deadly riots as he aimed to hold the president partially responsible for his client's actions.

"Let's roll the tape. Let's roll the months of lies, and misrepresentations, and horrific innuendo and hyperbolic speech by our president designed to inflame, enrage, motivate," Watkins said on Thursday, Jan. 21. "What's really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as President, to walk down to the capitol with him."

According to Watkins, Chansley, also known as "QAnon Shaman," regrets his actions and currently feels "duped" by Trump. The St. Louis attorney went on to argue that the former president's "duping" is what influenced his client to storm the Capitol.

"He regrets very very much having not just been duped by the President, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made," said Watkins. "As to my client, the guy with the horns and the fur, the meditation, and organic food...I'm telling you that we cannot simply wave a magic wand and label all these people on January 6th the same."

Chansley, the shirtless man photographed wearing bull horns and fur while carrying a six-foot spear, is one of more than 115 people that have been arrested and charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots.

