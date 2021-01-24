UAE To Set up Embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv

Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 20:47 Hits: 1

The Council of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the establishment of the UAE embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government's official Twitter said on Sunday.

During the cabinet meeting on Sunday, the decision was made chaired by UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The UAE and Israel normalized bilateral ties with Abraham Accord's signing in September last year in Washington.

Since then, several delegations from the UAE and Israel have met to sign bilateral agreements on trade and investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, and reciprocal establishment embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, major UAE airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, are expected to start commercial flights to Tel Aviv in the first quarter of 2021. An earlier aviation agreement was signed that would allow up to 112 weekly flights between the two countries.

