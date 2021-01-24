Portuguese President Wins Re-Election in Landslide Victory

Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 21:44 Hits: 1

Portuguese incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected in Sunday's presidential elections, preliminary official results showed.

With 89.56 percent of votes counted, Rebelo de Sousa won a landslide victory by garnering 63.2 percent of the votes, while the right-wing party Chega candidate Andre Ventura came second with 12.31 percent, and the former member of European Parliament Ana Gomes came third with 10.98 percent, preliminary results showed.

