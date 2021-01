Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 07:49 Hits: 7

EU foreign ministers are holding talks in Brussels to discuss how to respond to the detention of longtime Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. But any final decision on sanctions would need to be taken by EU leaders.

