Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 23:04 Hits: 2

The new US president spoke to his French counterpart for the first time since taking office. Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sought to mend the strained relations after four years of Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-commits-to-nato-eu-ties-in-call-with-france-s-macron/a-56331028?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf