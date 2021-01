Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 05:50 Hits: 4

Ten years after the Arab Spring uprising overthrew the former military-backed president, prisons in Egypt are just as bad as ever, Amnesty International has reported.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/egypt-amnesty-slams-inhumane-prison-conditions/a-56331626?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf